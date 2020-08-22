The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- The Beeauty Parlor, 3208 Sam Houston Drive, No. A, owned by Bianca Marie Benitez
- Honey Bee Boutique, 3208 Sam Houston Drive, No. A, owned by Denise Bazan Rubio and Bianca Marie Benitez
- Castillo Custom Painting, 2004 Bonaire Avenue, owned by Yesica Judith Castillo
- The Coral Eagle Boutique, 109 Palmwood Drive, Apt. A, owned by Brooke Garza
- Dash Realty, 2909 Cypress St., owned by Al Conchola
- Puss’n’boots Enterprises, 281 Chris Thompson Road, owned by Sandra Johnson
- Skipper and Associates, 320 Fagan Ranch Road, Tivoli, owned by Shannon Skipper
- Skips Restaurant Equipment, 1604 Houston Highway, owned by Shannon Skipper
- Muse Guitar Works, 412 Sherwood Drive, owned by Patrick Muse
- JLP Construction, 2407 Booker St., owned by Lidia V. Perez
- FOF Services, 303 Byron Lane, owned by William Cody Harvell
- Solis Construction, 77 Arizona Avenue, owned by Luis Eduardo Solis
- Just Fixin’ Two Handyman Service, 117 Crawford Drive, owned by Ronald D. Maywald
- JAC, 210 Gentle Breeze Drive, owned by Jose Alvarado
- CJ’s Custom Painting, 1906 Sam Houston Drive, Apt. 703, owned by Alison Cerda
- Stylez By Nikki, 3402 N. Laurent St., owned by Jernique Barnes
- JS Lawn Service, 103 El Corral St., owned by Jose O. Salas Jr.
- S & S Salon and Boutique, 2001 E. Sabine St., Suite 203, owned by LeCreshia Stewart
- Beautiful Organized Spaces, 104 Sirocco Drive, owned by Julie Martin
- El Rodeo 2 By 2, 607 S. Laurent St., owned by Isabell Garcia
- Gerald Sauceda Trucking, 404 Ashland Creek, owned by Gerald Sauceda
- My Sweet Expressions, 1861 Kohutek Road, owned by Colleen A. Hughston
- G&C Clean Out Service, 210 Terra Vista Trail, owned by Griffith Harrell
