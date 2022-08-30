The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- G. Enterprises, 309 Auburn Hill, owned by Glen Roberson
- Z & Me, 812 Gilbert Road, Edna, owned by Janie Carter
- Skylynn Cavaliers, 208 Chantilly St., owned by Brandy L. Roehm
- RC Baseball, 862 Church Lane, owned by Keith Wenske
- Po Po’s Hot Sauce, 308 Kilt St., owned by Robert Hawkins and Belinda Hawkins
- Creative Possibilities, by BHDecor, 308 Kilt St., owned by Belinda Hawkins and Robert Hawkins
- King Imaging Consultations, 408 Williamsburg Ave., owned by Ollie Leon King
- Another Pour Decision Bar and Grill, 221 S. Main St., owned by Blake Truax
- Big T’s Smoke Shack, 421 Blake St., owned by Thomas E. Rendon
- M Silva Masonry, 215 McCormick Drive, owned by Misael Silva Andrade
- Heavenly Cleaning Service, 85 Forest View Drive, owned by Hope Wishert-Cartaya
- Pleasant Green Apiary, 3505 Pleasant Green Drive, owned by Cary R.W. Voss
- Texas Bees, 3505 Pleasant Green Drive, owned by Cary R.W. Voss
- Bee Bouncers, 3505 Pleasant Green Drive, owned by Cary R.W. Voss
- Gentle Breeze, 5851 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt, owned by Robert Soto
- CRC Consulting, 115 S. Main St., owned by Susan Hobbs
- C.O.O. Metal Systems, 1004 N. Goldman St., owned by Juan Carlos Ortega
- RY Properties, 501 N. Troy St., owned by Ryan Perez and Alonzo Negrete, power of attorney
- R & M Equipment and Service, 133 King Drive, Nursery, owned by Rose Marie Vega
