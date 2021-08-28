The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Laurent Boutique, 2604 N. Laurent St., owned by Heather Hernandez
- QNR Logistics, P. O. Box 201, Yorktown, owned by Vanessa Ramirez
- Triangle Cleaners, 3803 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Triangle Cleaning, LLC
- Main Street Cleaners, 3803 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Triangle Cleaning, LLC
- Navarro Cleaners, 3803 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Triangle Cleaning, LLC
- Declassified Solutions, 3505 Callis St., owned by Felipe Garcia
- Phills Floors and More, 3505 Callis St., owned by Felipe Garcia
- 361 Exposed, 3505 Callis St., owned by Felipe Garcia
- Ernest Delgado, 265 W. Oaks Drive, owned by Ernest Delgado
- TX-Sheds, 105 Beck Road East, Inez, owned by Jeremy Stout
- The Den Martial Arts, 3910 Houston Highway, owned by Stacy Aguilar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.