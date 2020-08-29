The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Victoria Armadillos, 3 Northshire St., owned by Delicia Hicks
- Little Big Man Auto, 101 Wilshire Drive, owned by Jerric Limon
- Vanrain, 101 Wilshire Drive, owned by Fawna Vanrain
- Sotex Transport Services, 4398 Nursery Drive, owned by Joshua Allen Rivera
- A Little Princess, 2608 N. Laurent St., owned by JoAnn Borden
- Curb Appeal Restoration & Construction Co., 513 Bambi Drive, owned by John E. Evans Jr.
- Yard Expressions of Victoria, 517 Santa Fe, owned by Nancy Borden
- Vickers Auto Service, 307 Circle St., Suite D, owned by Cecilia Vickers
- Wired Up, 3207 E. Airline Road, No. 106, owned by Sara Gutierrez
- Sassy’s, 308 Trentwood Circle, owned by Roshanna Pena
- Gorgeous by Gayle Gainer, 104 Kelly Drive, Suite C, owned by Gayle Gainer
- One Faith Clean-Up, 2604 Allendale St., owned by Ruby Garley
- V&M Fencing and Construction, 913 Hill Road, owned by Ferrell Vick
- Saif Jewelers, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 273, owned by Chaudry Saifullah
- M. Silva Masonry, 215 McCormick Drive, owned by Myriam Silva
- Team Bring It Tactical, 104 Catherine Circle, owned by Caleb Shaw and Tiffany Shaw
- TK’s Mobile Detailing, 198 Bankhead Road, Inez, owned by Trent Koenig
