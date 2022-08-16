The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Kendrizzzled Creations, 205 Scarborough Drive, owned by Kendra Millsop
- Pieper’s Mortuary Transport & Services, 219 Charleston Drive, owned by Rene Pieper
- Mauve House, 248 Post Oak Bend, Inez, owned by Mauve House
- AlphaLab Nutrition, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130, owned by Miranda Jean Torres
- Socially Awkward Media, 43 Church Lane, owned by Tina Goodner
- General Medical Enterprise, P.O. Box 4144, owned by Jimmy Valdez
- Pharaohs Social Club, 4104 Houston Highway, No. 100, owned by Stephen Vargas
- Sarris Well Drilling, P.O. Box 512, Yoakum, owned by Anthony Sarris
- Diamond Anchor Designs Services and Fabrications, 306 Sam Houston Drive, Apt. 323, owned by Wayne Todd
- Vasquez Waste Service, P.O. Box 2396-77902, owned by Jose Ramon Vasquez and Reymundo Felipe Garza Jr.
- Mother Cluckers Downtown, P.O. Box 1030, owned by Jennifer Hiebel and Jackie Winstead
- D.C. Realty, 4904 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Dennis Caka
