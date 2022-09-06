The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Lone Star Health Partners, 2004 Farm-to-Market Road 3085, owned by Andrea D. Gordon
- Olivia Jade Creations, 105 Red Oak Court, owned by Danette Moreno
- Furniture Hut, 1505 N. Navarro St., owned by CIG Rentals
- Pro-Tech Field Service, 2319 Gin Road, Inez, owned by Matthew Cantu
- We Clean Up, 2604 E. Locust Ave., owned by Glenna White
- Ace Commercial Cleaning & Landscaping, 2402 Terrace Ave., owned by Robert Garza
- Fernandos Construction, 3408 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Jose Fernando Sierra
- Call of Country RV Park, 13875 U.S. 87 South, owned by Diego Rene Preciado
- Jacob Lane Designs, 205 Chesapeake Ave., owned by Raquel Beltran-Cruz
- Ysaguirre Gauging, 119 Hackamore Lane, owned by Juan Manuel Ysaguirre
- JW Landscaping/Auto Repair, 419 Reaser Drive, owned by Lysa C. Burton
- Ron McNary, 2612 Miori Lane, Suite C, owned by Ron McNary
- Dunlap’s Lawn Care and Landscaping, 307 E. 3rd St., owned by Gavin Dunlap
- Addie Designs, 817 Briarwood St., owned by Mary Duran
- Duran’s Flooring Service & Remodeling, 817 Briarwood St., owned by Mary Duran
- Cutler Machine and Repair, 8052 Benbow Road, Inez, owned by Cutler Machine and Repair
- I Got Your Trash, 411 Copperhead Lane, owned by I Got Your Trash
- Kliem & Balusek, Attorneys at Law, 3004 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Kliem & Balusek
- Kliem & Balusek, Attorneys, 3004 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Kliem & Balusek
- Kliem & Balusek, 3004 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Kliem & Balusek
- Texas Made Fades Highway 59, 2306 Houston Highway, owned by Bobby Medina and Jeff Garza
- Cash Solutions 2, P.O. Box 4570, owned by Alice Jeannine Atzenhoffer
- Lighthouse OSA, 108 Norwich Glen St., owned by Daniel Williams
- Modern Nails, 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite D, owned by Oanh Hoang Nguyen
- Martin Printing Company, 2407 N. Laurent St., owned by Altman & Nelson Printing Co.
- Manhattan Cowgirl, 202 Willow Way, owned by Manhattan Cowgirl
- CJ’s Custom Painting, 2508 Booker St., owned by Alison Cerda
- Greek Goodness, 210 Kirkwall St., owned by Tammy Vasquez
- SlabbedPC, 419 Quail Creek Drive, owned by Joseph McEuen
- Bisuterias’s 807 Port Road, Angleton, owned by Blanca J. Davis
- Kodiak Kards, 1913 E. Red River St., owned by Jeremiah Flores
