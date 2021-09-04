The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Gips Inspections, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600, No. 148, owned by Matthew Gips
- Saenz Painting and Remodeling, 243 Crestview Drive, owned by Marco Antonio Segura Saenz and Ernestina Segura
- Extreme Land Solutions, 315 Pheasant Drive, owned by Derrick Parker
- Onfly, 3502 N. Laurent St., owned by Stephen A. Branch
- Yoder Transportation, 13202 N. Navarro St., Lot 149, owned by Abraham Yoder
- Gulf Bend Center, 6502 Nursery Drive, Suite 100, owned by Gulf Bend Mental Health Mental Retardation Center
- Rohan’s Repair Services, 4810 Dahlia Lane, owned by Alan Rohan
- Dieter’s Country Getaway, 7617 SH 185, owned by Malinda C. Dieter
- Gann Tech Services, 104 E. Sabine St., owned by James Walker Gann
- Caitlin Jimenez Consulting, 357 Brushy Creek, owned by Caitlin Jimenez
- Florence Oladoyin Consulting, 338 Post Oak Bend, Inez, owned by Florence Oladoyin
- Taco Laguna, 3306 Flamingo Drive, owned by Luis E. Hernandez and Cecilia A. Villa Medina
- Cedeno’s Services, 4702 Lilac Lane, owned by Anthony Cedeno
- Specialty Services, 27 Stehle Road, owned by Gary Davis
- Stella James Boutique, 710 E. Mistletoe Ave., owned by Aimee Butler
- Stella James, 710 E. Mistletoe Ave., owned by Aimee Butler
