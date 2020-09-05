The following have filed for new business permits or to renew existing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- R&M Demolition, 4303 Guy Grand Road, owned by Raymond D. Grant
- Rolling Dogs, 1611 N. Laurent St., owned by Pedram Taghikhani
- RuizOrama, 1906 Sam Houston Drive, Apt. 1503, owned by Madison Nicole Ruiz and Richard Garza Padron Jr.
- J & D Tuning, 403 Profit Drive, Suite A, owned by John DeLuna
- Deanna Smith, 214 Post Oak Drive, owned by Deanna Smith
- T.H.O.R. Industries, 207 Edgewater, owned by Thomas Hencerling
- HB Oilfield Transportation Consulting, 2091 Juan Antonio Road, owned by Heather Bohac
- Made with LotZ of LoVe, 606 1/2 Troy St., owned by Jennie Gomez
- Garays Concrete, 616 Brocton St., owned by Heriberto Garay
- Double D Construction Co., 1030 Spanish Grant Road, Goliad, owned by Daniel Canfield
- Integrity Dispatch Service, 3105 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Juan G. Martinez
- Beauty Fashion Chic, 107 Terravista Trail, owned by Azalia Rocha
- The High Maintenance Boutique, 2104 E. Brazos St., owned by Alexandra Deckelmann
