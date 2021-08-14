The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Virtual Reception Services, 102 Andrew Drive, owned by Bo Reger
- Old Victoria Self-Storage, 504 N. Wheeler St., owned by Dorothy Smith
- Marlow Ranch Services, 1880 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Marlow Ranch Services LLC
- Victoria Karate Academy, 4002 N. Main St., owned by Dawn Kabela
- Koehne’s Tree Service, 4519 SW Moody St., owned by James Koehne
- Crossroads Home Renovations, 3685 Old Goliad Road, owned by Mario Perez and Dolores Serina Noyola
- Ms. Irene’s House, 105 Crosswind Drive, owned by Irene Ortega
- The Leather Rose, 2894 Benbow Road, Inez, owned by Aaron Yendrey
- J&R All Service’z, 75 S. Buena Vista Avenue, LaWard, owned by Rosemary Bess
- Bird Nerd Publishing, P. O. Box 3926, owned by Cheryl Johnson
