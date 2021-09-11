The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Paradise Pest Control Service, 109 Warwick Glen, owned by Walton F. Prosen
- Affordable Tree and Fence Services, 906 E. North St., owned by Corbett Dewey King III
- Hello Honey Company, 2114 E. Airline Road, owned by Britney Salinas
- Clean Hearts Clean Houses, 5461 Hanselman Road, owned by Joanna Castillo
- Coherent Compliance Associates, 106 Dunbar Drive, owned by David D. Childs
- South Texas Pregnancy and Wellness Services, 158 Live Oak Lane, owned by Heather Brown
- Working Militia United, 1706 Meadowlane St., owned by Nicolas G. Martinez III
- Pro-Realty, 297 E. Partridge Road, owned by Joe Lee Evans
- C.G.S. Electric, 5431 Hanselman Road, owned by Jason Castillo
- Shep Casas, 114 Ashford Drive, owned by Shep Casas
- Prominent Services, 1674 Burroughsville Road, owned by Gary Greathouse
- Mauvelous Makeup, 1674 Burroughsville Road, owned by Jacquelyn Greathouse
- Rabbits Off-Duty, 101 Dundee St., owned by Marion Hetherington
- Vasquez Enterprises, 114 Andrew Drive, owned by Mathew Vasquez
- Tuff-E-Nuff Boxing Club, 2505 Laurent St., owned by Jessie Martinez
- K&J Industries, 908 Farm-to-Market Road 3085, owned by Brandon Janis and Ryan Kucera
