The following have filed for new business permits or renewed existign ones through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- K.B.Z. Trucking, 2042 Farm-to-Market Road 622, owned by Travis P. Zappe
- Mari’s Styles and Nails, 6803 N. Navarro St. No. 148, owned by Marisol Davis
- Tejas Wholesale Fleshing, 3612 Callis St., owned by Rene Aguilar
- Splish Splash Laundromat, 1702 N. Ben Wilson St., owned by Hyunsun Hong and Myoung-Goo Kang
- The Flower Bed, 352 Haynes Road, owned by Jessica Innocenti
- Lonestar Ammo, 352 Haynes Road, owned by John Scott Armstrong and James Randall Cook
- Bubbas Up In Smoke, 612 Tate Road, owned by Ottis Leroy Lewis
- Mission Valley Orange Co., 305 Panorama Lane, owned by Kathy Bates
- Lady Smith Inc., 2701 Leary Lane No. 108, owned by Savandra Smith
- Affordable Landscaping, 506 E. Third St., owned by Brad Hernandez and Vanessa A. Hernandez
- Mosaics by DJ, 10058 Nursery Drive, owned by Dolores Jane Bagnall
- Handyman & Appliance Repair, 2701 Leary Lane No. 1, owned by Adolfo Caudillo Trejo
- Victoria Armadilllos, 3 Northshire St., owned by Delicia Hicks
