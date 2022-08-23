The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Bend Tha Trend, 459 Halk Road, Bloomington, owned by Francisca P. Torres
- Curb Appeal Lawn and Landscapes, 1903 Lawndale Avenue, Apt. 25, owned by Troy McIntosh and Matthew Topete
- Campos All Around Services, 112 Woodwind Drive, owned by Leonardo Campos
- Campos, Oil, Land & Home Improvement, 112 Woodwind Drive, owned by Leonardo Campos
- Econo Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, 1845 San Antonio River Road, owned by Patrick Adams
- Global Research Solutions, 104 Park View, owned by Global Research Solutions
- Java Bean Red River, 1915 E. Red River St., owned by Janice Vargas
- Craft By 4NL, 200 Golden Eye Loop, owned by Nora Landeros Ibarra
- Rudy Osegueda, 3503 Woodlawn St., owned by Rudy Osegueda
- BC Ranch & Collectibles, 566 Mission Valley Acres Road, owned by Juan A. Nevarez Jr.
- Gonzales Paint & Remodeling, 112 Village Green, owned by Guadalupe A. Gonzales
- Vibrant Pearls, 3208 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Denise Rubio
- JH Lawn Care Services, 402 Rosewood Drive, owned by Joshua Holt
- Liquid Gold Soap, 2008 Sam Houston Drive No. 2106, owned by Nikki Martinez
- Crossroads Wheelchair Transportation, 416 Kingwood Drive, owned by Sergio Garcia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.