The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Correction: Infinium, 5502 U.S. 59, is owned by Victoria Electric Cooperative. The wrong owner was listed on Page A3 on Aug. 5.
- Mitierra Mexican Food, 3408 N. Laurent St., owned by Victoria Salazar
- Advance Renovations, 1708 N. Navarro St. Suite 151, owned by Ricardo Castellanos
- Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., owned by Ricardo Martinez Jr. and Camilo Balderas-Cruz
- A.R. Welding, 3304 Greenwood St., owned by Alexandro L. Reyes Jr.
- RMC Wholesale, 702 Mead Road, owned by Ronald Max Casal
- Crossroads Universal Services, 213 Kirkwall St., owned by William Howard Cotton Jr.
- Beneficial Massage Therapy, 3506 N. Sam Houston Drive, owned by Crystal Garza
