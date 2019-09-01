The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- South Texas Land Improvements, 2181 Parsons Road, owned by James Farrior
- The Shirt Shack, 110 Sheryl Drive, owned by Kelsey Jones and Cortney Woodard
- Evolution Structure, 4736 Texas 185, owned by Tim Wagner
- J&B Remodeling, 1708 S. Hand Road, owned by Benito Ozuna Jr.
- The Masters Grill, 704 Taos, owned by C.E. Smith
- Shawn Tumlinson Automotive, 41 Block Road, owned by Shawn Tumlinson
- Tri-Serv Recovery Solutions, 2 Somerset Place, owned by Raymond Smith
- All-Tex Greenscapes, 2 Somerset Place, owned by Raymond Smith
- Denlew Property, 4904 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Dennis Caka and Lewis Neitsch
- Hysquierdo Trucking, 2931 Farm-to-Market Road 2615, owned by Scottie Hysquierdo
