The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Matthew Perez, 664 Burkhart Road, owned by Matthew Perez
- De-Crypt It, 1909 E. Red River St., owned by Steven Miska
- Part-Nerd Designs, 3410 Woodlawn St., owned by Ruben Verz
- Male’s Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St. C, owned by Roger Anthony Buentello
- European Wax Center, 6321 A Navarra St., owned by Jitenkumar Patel
- Cross K Hunting Supplies and Services, 2213 Parsons Road, owned by Thomas Kingston
- Mikaela Schrader Appraisals, 203 Bluebird Road, owned by Mikaela Schrader
- MAPU 3D, 2101 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by Danny Shane Martin
