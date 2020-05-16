The following have filed for new business permits or renewed permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Diamondback Pilot and Escort, 220 Ridge, Owned by Stayton Thompson
- The Remedy, 2701 N. Azalea St., owned by Emily Lynch
- Nacho Torres Construction, 204 Hunter Circle, owned by Ignacio Torres
- Budget Wedding Videos, 1139 Parson Road, owned by Rick Lemmons
- South Texas Waterscapes, 78 Sumac Road, owned by Michael Toombs
- Suzanne Cox, 203 Hopkins St., owned by Suzanne Cox
- B Polished, 104 Kelly Drive A, owned by Briana Aleman
- To Dye For Hair Salon, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite G, owned by Stefanie Excobar
- Valdez Construction, 307 E. Magruder Drive, owned by Sylvia Valdez
- SSC Photography, 1095 Rodeo Road, Inez, owned by Skular Chreene
- Taylor Wright Media, 210 Arabian Drive. owned by Taylor Wright
- Balderas Construction, 1906 Wayside St., owned by Jesus Balderas Jantes
