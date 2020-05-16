The following have filed for new business permits or renewed permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

  • Diamondback Pilot and Escort, 220 Ridge, Owned by Stayton Thompson
  • The Remedy, 2701 N. Azalea St., owned by Emily Lynch
  • Nacho Torres Construction, 204 Hunter Circle, owned by Ignacio Torres
  • Budget Wedding Videos, 1139 Parson Road, owned by Rick Lemmons
  • South Texas Waterscapes, 78 Sumac Road, owned by Michael Toombs
  • Suzanne Cox, 203 Hopkins St., owned by Suzanne Cox
  • B Polished, 104 Kelly Drive A, owned by Briana Aleman
  • To Dye For Hair Salon, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite G, owned by Stefanie Excobar
  • Valdez Construction, 307 E. Magruder Drive, owned by Sylvia Valdez
  • SSC Photography, 1095 Rodeo Road, Inez, owned by Skular Chreene
  • Taylor Wright Media, 210 Arabian Drive. owned by Taylor Wright
  • Balderas Construction, 1906 Wayside St., owned by Jesus Balderas Jantes
