The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk's office.
- Spotless Cleaning Service, 1403 E. Melrose Avenue Apt. E, owned by Anahi Cervantes
- Outlaw Bee Farm, 5621 Fleming Prairie Road, owned by Benson Shaffer
- Triple EEE Ministry, Inc., 3602 Avondale St., owned by Eldon K. Ellis
- Perfections Remodeling and Construction, 3202 Cherry St., owned by Lisa P. Martinez
- Provide Services, 3307 Houston Highway No. 7, owned by Lathaniel Callis
- Durango Jimador, 400 Midway Road South, owned by Cresencio Huerta
- A Touch Above Cleaning Service, 437 Morris Town Road, owned by Paula Burleson
- Sanchez Handy Man, 3803 N. Main St. No. 4, owned by Cesar Sanchez
