The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Coastal Housing Authorities of Texas, 627 W. George St. No.174, Port Lavaca, owned by Letricia Taylor.
- Made With Love, 42 W. First St., Bloomington, owned by Brenda Abshire.
- Big Roy’s Woodwerx, 4612 Lilac Lane, Victoria, owned by Santiago Roy Sierra.
- Fireworks Frenzy, 3705 SW Moody St., Victoria, owned by David Williams.
- El Burro Loco, 606 S. Midway Road, Inez, owned by Tiffany Garcia Martinez.
- Power On, 1101 Sam Houston Drive Suite D, Victoria, owned by Raul Villalobos III
- Live Oak Customs, 238 Live Oak Lane, Victoria, owned by John Brady Brittain and Matthew Todd Brittain.