The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- David Gutierrez Trucking, 102 Lancelot St., owned by David Gutierrez
- Custom Metal Art and Signs, 303 Trentwood Circle, owned by Stanley J. Kendrick
- Fat Boys Trucking, 1402 Johnny Drive, Port Lavaca, owned by Adron C. Duckworth
- RG Property Rentals, 2801 Del Papa St., Unit 1, owned by Romel Gonzales
- Boost Up Nutrition, 1101 E. Sam Houston Drive, Suite C, owned by Ofelia Villalobos
- Curl Me Crazy Beauty Bar, 205 North Star Drive, Suite S, owned by Mercedes Gutierrez
- JJ Health Massage, 1315 C Sam Houston Drive, owned by Mei Dornak
