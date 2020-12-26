The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Scott’s Alabama Lawn Service, 1404 E. Polk Avenue, owned by Deon L. Scott
- Martin McDonald, 203 Hopkins St., owned by Martin McDonald
- Coleman Properties, P.O. Box 2171, owned by Clara Coleman Fromme
- Coleman Properties, P.O. Box 2171, owned by Clara Fromme, TTEE
- Acosta Trucking, 111 S. Wheeler St., owned by Francisco M. Acosta
- Howard Marek Law, 203 N. Liberty St., owned by Howard Marek
- Howard Marek Law Expenses, 203 N. Liberty St., owned by Howard Marek
- The Nail Spot by Linda, 2604 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite A, owned by Hue Truong
- Law Offices of Lynn Knaupp, 203 N. Liberty St., owned by Lynn Knaupp
- Slick Will’s Detailing, 410 Monterrey Drive, owned by William H. Creager IV
- Creager’s Brush Control, 410 Monterrey Drive, owned by Felix Creager
- Runn Datt, 2209 E. Trinity St., owned by Aaron Paul Vela
