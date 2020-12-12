The following have filed for new business permits or are renewing permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Jonathans Repo Services, 2699 Levi Sloan Road, owned by Jonathan Moses Castrejon
- Cattle Energy of Victoria, 16316 J-2 Ranch Road, Inez, owned by William Kolle
- Robert Fabian, 1202 Mallette Drive, owned by Robert Fabian
- Behind the Barn, 422 JJ Fishbeck Road, owned by John Miles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.