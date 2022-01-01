The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Triple C Logistics, 753 Abrameit Road, Goliad, owned by Rolando Cantu
- Luis Jimenez Coaching, 803 Briarwood St., owned by Luis F. Jimenez
- Golden Crescent Techs, 585 Reeves Ranch Road, owned by Aaron Migl Jr. and Patrick McBride
- Handmade Creations by Christy, 7220 U.S. 87 S., owned by Christy Harrelson
- Casa Del Sol Boutique, 313 Monterrey Drive, owned by Jennifer Boatwright
