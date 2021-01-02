The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Gallery Coffee Roasting, 168 Post Oak Place, Inez, owned by Monica Hernandez
- Herrmanns Handyman Service, 649 Mission Valley Acres Road, owned by Brandon Herrmann
- Eyedolly Saavy, 1305 E. Loma Vista Avenue, owned by Jacqueline Pierce
- Sweeping Beauty Professional Cleaning Service, 1305 E. Loma Vista Avenue, owned by Jacqueline Pierce
- Kids on Campus, 504 N. Farm-to-Market Road 444, Inez, owned by Owen Rae Enterprises LLC
- Owen Rae Enterprises, 504 N. Farm-to-Market Road 444, Inez, owned by Owen Rae Enterprises LLC
- One R Lawn and Ranch Services, 347 Reeves Ranch Park Road, owned by Ryley Purcell
- Hunts Handyman Services, 5952 Midway Road South, Inez, owned by Dennis Hunt
- Exotic Accessories, 3801 Nova St., owned by Felisa Moreno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.