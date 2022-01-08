The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Reformed Man, 108 Chimney Rock Drive, owned by Robert Knight and Creed Galbraith
- Trophy Feeders, 161 Treasure Oaks Drive, Inez, owned by Trophy Feeders
- TEN 21, 8806 N. Navarro St., Suite 600-203, owned by TEN 21
- Kenstinosh Enterprises, 6270 Madison Ridge, Beaumont, owned by Kenstinosh Enterprises
- JPaul Rentals, 6270 Madison Ridge, Beaumont, owned by JPaul Rentals
- D’Vine, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite I, owned by Willie Mae Dean
- City Auto and Parts, 4410 Houston Highway, owned by Obaida Alsoudi
- Mobile Gulf Coast Dustless Eco-Blasting, 704 Quail Creek Drive, owned by Benjamin Szilagyi
- Crossroads Speech ADN SPED, 2701 N. Azalea St., Suite 4, owned by Karen C. Wagner
- Living the Dreams Entertainment, 355 Lake Shore Drive, owned by Jeremy De Los Santos
- Living the Dreams Real Estate and Investing, 355 Lake Shore Drive, owned by Jeremy De Los Santos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.