The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Victoria Proud Junk Removal & Services, 1212 E. Locust Avenue, owned by David Ortiz
- Summer’s Commercial and Residential Janitorial Services, 2206 Allendale St., owned by Summer Arrambide
- Smart-Energize, 102 Holly Oak Court, owned by Robert Mott
- Violet Rose Crafts and Designs, 403 Navajo Drive, owned by Pamela Silva
- Kathryn’s Krap, 108 W. San Antonio St., owned by Kathryn Knudson
- Perfect 10 Mobile Detail, 465 Rodgers St., Bloomington, owned by Jason McClelland
- Change of Plans, 316 Champlain Drive, owned by Christopher Villarreal
- Shriya Jagruti LLC DBA American Inn & Suite, 3005 Houston Highway, owned by Jagruti Dayavan
- C&J Projects & Services, 109 Mariner Drive, owned by Albert J. Shelton
- The Rustic Ranch, 1301 Tristan St., owned by Elvira (Vera) Flores
- Mathis Trucking Logistics, P.O. Box 340, Bloomington, owned by Maurice Mathis Jr.
- Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 231 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by Enrrique Santa Cruz
- Jacob Realty, 5003 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite G, owned by Tina L. Jacob
- LuAnn O’Connor Investments, LLC, 303 S. Bridge St., owned by LuAnn O’Connor
- Beyond Lawn Care-Services, 305 N. Glendale St., Hallettsville, owned by Michael A. Basden
- Studio XCVI, 1405 N. Jecker St., owned by Kara Gallagher
