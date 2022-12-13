The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Southern Girls Creations, 102 Jessica Drive, Victoria, owned by Stephanie Brown
- Uncle Jakes Services, 1004 Joplin St., Victoria, owned by Jaicob Meave
- Geared Up Services, 79 Agarita Lane, Victoria, owned by Bradley Guidry
- El Paraiso Sports Bar and Grill, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria, owned by Isabell Garcia
- Diesel Kings Road Service, P.O. Box 7866, Victoria, owned by Crystal Lerma
- Capt. Traci Rhodes Guide Service, 173 Koutney Road, Victoria, owned by Traci L Rhodes