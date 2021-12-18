The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- 3 Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna, owned by Jesus Martinez
- J & J Home Remodeling, 101 Willard St., owned by Jesus Ontiveros
- Black Sheep Appliance Repair, 716 Ashland Creek, owned by William T. Hawk Jr.
- Jay Paul Investments, 217 Brocton St., owned by John Paul Declet
- BYBS Investments, 104 Park View, owned by BYBS Investments
- Garcia’s Amigo, 2105 Terrace Ave., owned by Maria A. Monserrat Garcia Loya
- E&R Auto Sales, 2801 N. Navarro St., owned by Erica Zarbock and Rachel J. Corbella
- 361 Pop Up Shop & Events Venue, 1402 Mockingbird Lane, owned by Joseph Capers
- To Dye For Hair Salon, 2806 N. Navarro St., Suite G, owned by Stefanie Escobar
- Mareth & Company, 605 S. William St., owned by Paige Mareth
- South Texas Landscaping, 102 Buckingham St., owned by Joe Farmer, Allen Salena and Chris Farmer
- Little Repeats, 198 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Jessica Pena
- Tanglewood Square, 3502 Houston Highway, owned by Albert J. Totah and Milton Neitsch Jr.
- Iamwoodstock, 2695 Old Goliad Road, owned by Jace Woodstock
- JMA Group, 2206 Allendale St., owned by Summer Arrambide
- Mama Chela, Antojitos Y Mas, 2607 E. Poplar Ave., owned by Aracely Alcala
- Rose’s Hair Designs, 102 Jason St., No. 1, owned by Rose Solis
- Friend to Family Holding, 2511 N. Laurent St., owned by Thong H. Nguyen and Mason E. Tipton
