The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Rhinestones Boutique, 119 Carlsbad Drive, owned by Melissa Monse
- Pop Cork, P.O. Box 5323, owned by Staci Pullin
- EMAC Showers and Flooring, 305 S. George St., owned by Hipolito Macias
- Sarah Starcare Services, P.O. Box 3282, owned by Sarah Terrell
- Ledwig Trucking, 6482 Coletoville Road, owned by Charlton R. Ledwig
- 3000 Vision Inc., 104 Lexington Lane, owned by Christopher Johnson
- C & A Unlimited, 323 Brushy Creek, owned by Amanda Schoon
- Chicken Shop, 1002 N. Navarro St., owned by Marcelino Martinez
