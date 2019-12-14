The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Blue Ocean Seafood, 110 E. Bay Ave., in Seadrift, owned by An Nguyen
- A1 Water Well Service, 187 S. Williams St., in Placedo, owned by John McGrand
- Simply Sweet, 808 E. Forrest St., owned, by Lisa Suniga
- H.E. Trucking, 405 E. Murray St., owned by Thomas Allen Robinson
- Collins Landscaping, 284 Haynes Road, owned by James Collins
