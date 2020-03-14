The following have filed for new or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Classy K’s Party and Events, 3708 Navarro Suite E, owned by Chelsea Riojas
- The FR Group, 2001 E. Sabine St., Suite 201, owned by Perry E. Farley Jr.
- Jacktie Cleaning Service, 926 E. Ave. B, Kingsville, owned by Leonarda Katie Gomez and Jackie Pierce
- South Texas Land Improvements and Construction, 2191 Parsons Road, owned by James Dakoda Farrior
- David Lawn Service, P. O. Box 686 Ganado, owned by David H. Cortes
- Kooky Cookie, 935 Hunters Circle, owned by Lorenza Muela Ortega
- Steve’s Curbside Painting, 301 Augusta Drive. owned by Steven Brandt.
- Cotton and Twine Handmade, 101 Berwick Road, owned by Nastasha Garcia
- King’s Concrete, 60 Melrose St., Bloomington, owned by John King IV.
- Joni’s Candy Cupboard, 123 Nantucket Ave. owned by Joni Bostian
- David Flores Trucking, 701 E. Brazos, owned by David Flores
- El Potrillo Dorado, 5609 John Stockbauer Drive, Apt. 37102, owned by Jose Francisco Aguilera Torres
- Sweet P’s Boutique, 118 Gabbiano Ct. owned by Merissa Goeringer
- CWS, 6693 Old Highway Road, Inez, owned by Israel Cisneros Jr.
- Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive. owned by Arturo and Roxann Calvo
- K’s Kreations and More, 1304 E. Rio Grande Suite I. owned by Kimberly Ann Gonzalez
- Blue Jay Welding, 152 Grand Ave. owned by Ted Patrick Jordan
- Studio 89 Photography, 604 Bramble Bush Lane, owned by Megan Bussell
- Law Office of Ricardo Gonzalez, 109 TEakwood, Drive, Suite B, owned by Ricardo Gonzalez
- Kandi’s Crafts, 326 Skyline Drive. owned by Kandice Koehl
- Sew Much More, 1405 S.W. Moody St., owned by Dian Patterson
- Hwy 87 Eats, 910 Northgate Road, owned by Andrea Dry Koennig
- Abba Court, 3306 Hummingbird Lane, owned by Margarita Solis Lopez and Esmeralda Garcia
- Just In Time Designs, 116 Stonewood Place, owned by Stephanie Mitchell
- More Than Rubies, 2306 Houston Highway, owned by Bethany Garza Long
- West Winds Transportation, 301 Chama Drive, owned by James E. West
- So Seriously Crafty, 110 Wearden Drive, owned by Christin Lea Hall
- G Trucking, 218 Opravil Road, owned by Marcos Gonzales
- Bonanza Media Group, 1305 N. Navarro St., owned by Domiciano Aldape
