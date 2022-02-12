The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Salazar Diesel Repair, 1305 E. Mimosa Ave., owned by Jose Luis Salazar Jr.
- AOC Amusement, 706 Linwood Drive, owned by Megan Alkek
- Hammer Lane Road Service, 612 Flournoy St., Edna, owned by Kyle Dalton Davis
- Casa Decor & More, 213 Sunset Drive, owned by Danielle Jimenez
- BMC Victoria, 106 E. Circle St., owned by Rick Shook
- MB Interests, 4171 FM 1685, owned by Besancon Interests
- D’Vine Trinkets, 203 Hampton Court, owned by Angella Salas
- Triple J Landscaping and Fencing, 1103 Ash St., owned by Joe Sartuche and Virginia Sartuche
- The Peace Pipe, 102-2 Jason St., owned by Randal Thompson
- Joseph R. Brandl Jr., 365 Coleto Park Road, owned by Joseph R. Brandl Jr.
- River City Bail Bonds, 102 S. Comal, San Antonio, owned by Clay Embrey
- P G Trucking, 10593 U.S. 185, owned by Pedro Garcia
