The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- J and R Chemical Transport, 2503 Miori Lane, owned by John L. Jones
- Roll and Coffee, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 161, owned by Julian Juarez
- Gulf Coast Clean-Up, 14 Club Drive, owned by Ladonna Eubanks
- J C Services, 4502 Country Lane, owned by Jessie Cano
- Juanita’s Janitorial, 506 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Juanita R. Montoya
- Heidy’s Cakes & More, 252 E. Fourth St., Bloomington, owned by Heidy Cabrera
- Cowboy Run Logistics, 7622 Coletoville Road, owned by Jaime Ortega
- Victoria Mattress Co., 4905 N. Navarro St., Suite E, owned by Jessye Ruiz and Rex Marin
