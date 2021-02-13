The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- The Storehouse, 4202 Callis St., owned by RoseMary Reyes
- Faded Right Cutz, 1504 W. Austin St., owned by Alexandra Degollado
- Faded, 810 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by Alexandra Degollado
- M&A Remodeling, 342 Conti Lane, owned by Manuel Trevino Jr.
- Kustom Woodworkz, 2705 Lenora Drive, owned by Joseph-Adrian R. Pena
- Coastal Design, 109 Villafranca Road, owned by Lawrence P. Soule
- Superior Gutters, 8671 Lower Mission Valley Road, owned by Gordon J. Wendel
- Hosey Antiques, 601 E. Goodwin Avenue, owned by Novella Hosey
- Tasty Delights by: Monica, 105 Clydesdale Lane, owned by Monica Rodriguez
- Carmen’s Retail Shop, 116A Jason St., owned by Guadalupe Lira
- Javis’ Detailing Services, 1704 Oren St., Port Lavaca, owned by Juan X. Pena
- Allen Notary & Drug Collections, 1802 Suite B, Wildwood St., owned by Gayle Ann Allen
