The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- D&M Renovations, 506 E. Park Ave., Victoria, owned by Dominic Olguin.
- Self Services, 910 Taylor Ave., Victoria, owned by Ryan Self.
- Smith Automatic Transmission, 607 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria, owned by Jamie Smith.
- Oh Sew Sweet, 672 Hubalek Road, Inez, owned by Ashley Wernke and Carrie Majewski.
- Leslie Fanelli Designs, 1708 N. Navarro St., Suite 100, Victoria, owned by Leslie F Matthews.
- RG Enterprise, 119 Rockwood Drive, Victoria, owned by Rebecca Gonzales.