The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Fancy Nails, 1919 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Vincent14
- White Stallion Enterprises, 1202 Mallette Drive, Apartment 2201, owned by Kelly Jo Balentine
- J & Jade’s, 3307 Mayfair Drive, owned by Jade Young
- Rocking M Whitetails, 11212 U.S.59 N, owned by Rory McKinney
- Eugene’s Gutierrez Cement (E.G.C.), 210 E. 2nd St., owned by Eugene M. Gutierrez Jr.
- In The Mix, 112 Jason St., Suite C, owned by Jamie Guzman
- FKC Precision Construction, 126 Regency Ave., Apartment C, owned by Clarissa Gracia and Flaviano Loredo Maldonado
- Southstyle, 1109 E. North St., Building 1, owned by Latricia Shelton
- Stanfield Process Service, 6234 U.S. 59 S., Box 5, owned by David Scott Stanfield and Jo Lena Stanfield
- J.B. Construction Inc., 203 Deer Trot Drive, owned by Jimmy Baladez Jr.
- Arc Force 1 — Welding Services, 209 Nantucket Ave., No. I102, owned by Gerardo Castro
