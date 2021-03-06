The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.

Ranch Wood, 3201 Fleming Prairie Road, owned by Kyle Motal

  • Sanchez Construction, 3506 Flamingo Drive, owned by Estrella Rosi Santibanez
  • Miss Golden Crescent Pageant, 2904 Miori Lane, Apartment 208, owned by Jamara Burmeister
  • Party Party by Design, 2517 Putney St., owned by Eudelia Anne Banda
  • CRP Construction Inc., 4751 Old Goliad Road, owned by Ruben Rodriguez
  • Ranchy Pet, 2243 Old Goliad Road, owned by Rosenquest Investments
  • Ranchin, Huntin and Pet Supplies, 2243 Old Goliad Road, owned by Rosenquest Investments
  • Pink Flamingo Photography, 387 Wagon Trail, owned by Talitha Kloss
  • Buzy B’s Krafts, 2114 E. Airline Road, Unit G, owned by Britney Salinas
  • Mother Succer, 2031 Kohl Road, owned by Brooke Perez
  • Doubletree Cattle Company, 46 Benbow Road, Inez, owned by John E. Zacek
  • Tempest Tattoo, 4702 N. Laurent St., owned by Dennis Gamez
  • Tidy-Up, 221 Huisache St., Mission, owned by Adan Garcia III
  • Lake Dewberry RV Resort, 85 Tate Road, owned by Timothy Rampey and Nita Rampey
  • Red Ladder Construction & Handyman Services, 514 John Wayne Trail, owned by Thomas James Girt Jr.

    • Recommended For You


    You must be logged in to react.
    Click any reaction to login.
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    (0) comments

    Welcome to the discussion.

    Transparency. Your full name is required.
    Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
    PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
    Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
    Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
    Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
    Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
    Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
    Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

    Post a comment
    Stop watching this discussion.

    Thank you for reading!

    Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

    Sign Up
    Log In

    To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.