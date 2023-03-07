The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Paint Kings, 1406 E. Virginia Ave., Victoria, owned by Michael Cyrkin.
- Birdies, 218 Ridge Drive, Victoria, owned by Kathryn S. Beeman.
- Perez Handyman Services, 3204 Oaklawn St., Victoria, owned by Albert Perez.
- Miss Sherrie’s Machine Embroidery, 116 Summer Lane, Victoria, owned by Sherrie Dermit.
- Blue Laundry Maids, 730 Wood-Hi Road, Victoria, Lupe Jaycox.
- J.B. Construction, INC. DBA J. B. Interior Finishes, Inc., P.O. Box 4627, Victoria, owned by Jimmy Baladez, Jr.
- Kroc’n Treats, 568 Rubin Lane, Victoria, owned by Raymond Valenta.
- Inez Storage, 2149 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez, owned by Mark James.
- Louda Crafts, 2605 Plainview St., Victoria, owned by Laura Salazar.
- Top Shelf Turf and Fence, 1404 E. Anaqua Ave., Victoria, owned by Rachel M. Brown.
- Becca’s Bakes, 601 Masters Drive, Victoria, owned by Rebecca Linch.
- Goat Live Venue Private Club, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria, owned by Thomas Gillespie and Elida Gillespie.
- Ward Engineering, 308 Legend Drive, Victoria, owned by Julie Ward.
- Haggard Honey Photography, 4070 Levi Sloan Road, Victoria, owned by Jordine Lawrence.