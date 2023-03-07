The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.

  • Paint Kings, 1406 E. Virginia Ave., Victoria, owned by Michael Cyrkin.
  • Birdies, 218 Ridge Drive, Victoria, owned by Kathryn S. Beeman.
  • Perez Handyman Services, 3204 Oaklawn St., Victoria, owned by Albert Perez.
  • Miss Sherrie’s Machine Embroidery, 116 Summer Lane, Victoria, owned by Sherrie Dermit.
  • Blue Laundry Maids, 730 Wood-Hi Road, Victoria, Lupe Jaycox.
  • J.B. Construction, INC. DBA J. B. Interior Finishes, Inc., P.O. Box 4627, Victoria, owned by Jimmy Baladez, Jr.
  • Kroc’n Treats, 568 Rubin Lane, Victoria, owned by Raymond Valenta.
  • Inez Storage, 2149 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez, owned by Mark James.
  • Louda Crafts, 2605 Plainview St., Victoria, owned by Laura Salazar.
  • Top Shelf Turf and Fence, 1404 E. Anaqua Ave., Victoria, owned by Rachel M. Brown.
  • Becca’s Bakes, 601 Masters Drive, Victoria, owned by Rebecca Linch.
  • Goat Live Venue Private Club, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria, owned by Thomas Gillespie and Elida Gillespie.
  • Ward Engineering, 308 Legend Drive, Victoria, owned by Julie Ward.
  • Haggard Honey Photography, 4070 Levi Sloan Road, Victoria, owned by Jordine Lawrence.

