The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- C-3 Welding & Fabrication, 214 Brocton St., Victoria, owned by Aaron Jeronimo Castro.
- Inspire Meditation, 1321 Juan Antonio Road, Victoria, owned by Ingra Lee Sparkman.
- Crafts by Lopez, 33 North Cuero Ave., Bloomington, owned by Ruben Lopez.
- Vivid Clothes and More, 2113 Lone Tree Road, Victoria, owned by Luis Villarreal and Michelle Villarreal.
- Jennifer Heibel and Jackie Winstead DBA Mother Cluckers Mercantile, 110 S. Liberty St., Victoria, owned by Jennifer Heibel and Jackie Winstead.
- Nick of Time Trucking, 311 Auburn Hill, Victoria, owned by Nicolas Davila.
- Haley Jr Threaded, 580 Jentry Road, Inez, owned by Haley Cantrell.