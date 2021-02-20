The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Advance Tech, 3309 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Matthew Thomas Ramirez Lara and Raul Rene Lara
- Coleto Bluff Farm, 289 Coleto Bluff Road, owned by Beatrice H. McFeaters
- Superior Rain Gutters, 8671 Lower Mission Valley Road, owned by Gordon Wendel
- STR8 Haulin Transport, 4302 John Stockbauer Drive, Lot 47, owned by Keath White
- Castillo Real Estate and Rental, 102 Ashford Drive, owned by Freddie Castillo Sr.
- J&C Painting, 106 Suzanne Lane, owned by Danna Bocanegra and Jorge Cardenas
- KBK Cars Inc., dba Victoria Equipment Auction, 835 Industrial Park Drive, owned by Kenny Griffin
- The I.T. Guy, 106 Cabana Drive, owned by Mathew Salinas
- LVM Fencing, 105 Cynthia St., owned by Eric Mascorro
- Hummel Services 108 S. Bryan St., Edna, owned by Haley Hummel
- Winding Way RV Park, 418 County Road 1H, Hallettsville, owned by Brian M. Janak
- Big I’s Tex Mex, 401 N. George St., owned by Isabel Joe Espindola Jr.
