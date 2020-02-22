The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
E. Hernandez Cleaning Service, 584 Fannin Oaks Drive, owned by Elcia Hernandez
Cat’s Texas, 210 E. Forrest St. owned by Lawanda G. McCormick
Margaret’s Hair Styles, 1709 E. Juan Linn St., owned by Margaret Hobbs Dean
Standing Rock RV Park, 7 Opravil, Placedo, owned by Robert Castro
Little Duck Construction, P. O. Box 660, Bloomington, owned by Glen Hicks
Lady of the Lamo, 809 Santa Fe, owned by Paige Hubbell
J.R. Hunt Contracting, 940 Live Oak Drive, Inez, owned by Joel Brian Hunt
Boards, 606 W. San Antonio Apt. D, owned by Genevieve Marie Robles
Villalobos Construction, 301 Farm-to-Market Road 2615, owned by Raul Villalobos
Justin Pachta DBA Goosehead Insurance – Pachta Agency, 620 Sendera Loop, owned by Justin Pachta
Essie’s on the Go Cleaning Service, 510 Arthur St., Port Lavaca, owned by Esmeralda Morrison
H&H Motor, 49 Fiskor Road, owned by John Thomas Hobizal
William Courtney Photography, 502 Third St. Unit 2, Ganado. owned by William Devan Courtney
Jesse Tipton WinWare, P. O. Box. 5782, owned by Jesse Lee Tipton
