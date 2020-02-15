The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Grupo Folklorico de Victoria, 205 Chantilly St. owned by Maria Elena Pulido
- A to B Hotshots, 107 E. Circle St. Suite 5, owned by Alexandra Degollado
- 7 Pillar Studios, 1209 E. Hiller St. owned by Marlee Jaramillo
- House of Beauty, P.O. Box 5423, owned by Margo M. Goode
- Mission Valley Bee Ranch, 877 Springwood, owned by Ethan Scott and Eica Kaitlin Pierce
- South Texas Drone Aviation, 121 Tuscan Drive. owned by George Louise Morales Jr.
- Stange Ranch, 2459 Coletoville Road, owned by Cindy Stange
- Diego Tree Service, 1308 Julius St., owned by Diego Gutierrez
- A and A Bonding Company, 203 N. Moody St., owned by Warren Alkek
- Vac and Sound, 307 Vista Alta, owned by Matthew Jessup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.