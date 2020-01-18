The following have filed for business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- CM Services, 202 Ronney St. in Yoakum, owned by Conrad Maciel
- Patricia Trailer Park, 58 Patricia Lane, owned by C.C. Huffmaster
- Medrano Custom Cabinets, 108 Rail St., in Bloomington, owned by Ricardo Medrano
- Retail Therapy, 112 S. Liberty St., owned by Sylvia Trevino
- Vogt Brothers Farm, 213 Sirocco Drive, owned by Marlene V. Sikes
- Mr. Fixit, 435 Stubbs School Road, owned by Caleb Walters
- Pro Solar Screens, P. O. Box 1164 in El Campo, owned by Encarnacion Salinas
- Tyler Webb Rideshare, 116 Stonewood Place, owned by Tyler Webb
- Car Wash 2U, 225 Serene Drive W., owned by Rod Jackson
