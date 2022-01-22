The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- B&G Customs, 304 Berwick St., owned by Gabriela Kuester
- Let’s Learn Services, 513 Forest View Drive, owned by Karen Wagner
- Crossroads Speech and Sped Services, 2701 N. Azalea St., No. 4, owned by Holly Carlson
- The Backroom Beauty Bar, 1402 N. Main St., owned by Stephanie Gardner and Lindsey Lopez
- Everhart Mechanic Service, 1704 E. Mesquite Lane, owned by Troy Everhart
- Oak Ridge Homes, 820 Schaar Road, owned by Christopher Hessler
- Crossroads Tire Service, 4401 Main St., Suite A, owned by Adrian Rodriguez
- The Sharpening Stone, 319 Macon Creek, owned by Alan Wilson
- Ashley Tucker, 509 Carefree Drive, owned by Ashley Tucker
- Stephanie Higdon, 578 Jessica Drive, owned by Stephanie Higdon
