The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Showtyme Landscaping and Tree Trimming, 513 Camelot Drive, owned by Daniel Simmons
- Energy Direct Sales, 601 Brocton Drive, owned by Gwendle Rodriguez
- Sweet Joy Candles, 603 Chimney Rock Drive, owned by Marissa Mead
- Haynes Remodeling, 175 Lassman Road, Goliad, owned by Preston Haynes
- K.E.L. Electrical and Construction, 1801 E. Mistletoe Avenue, owned by Jorge Luis Ramirez
- Guadalupe Ganja, 676 River Ranch Road, owned by Billie A. Pauley
- Boondox Food Delivery, 676 River Ranch Road, owned by Billie A. Pauley
- Three Trendy Girls Boutique, 105 Amhurst St., owned by Kristen Garcia
- Rusty Welding Services, 709 Dundee St., owned by Dustin J. Orsak
- Sofie’s Bow Co. & More, 3406 Allendale St., owned by Angelica Garza
- GROW Health & Wellness Coaching, 422 Navajo Drive, owned by Melony Perkins
- La Carreta Taqueria No. 2, 1804 N. Navarro St., owned by Michale A. Licerio and Felix Salgado Analco
