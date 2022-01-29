The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Saved by Grace Services, 4106 John Stockbauer Drive, No. 115, owned by Jacqueline Gaona
- Savage Street Ministry, 1601 N. Azalea St., Apartment C2, owned by Thomas Rocha Jr.
- ABCPainting, 203 Ernst St., owned by Jacqueline A. Avalos Melendez
- South Texas Customz, 245 Schubert Road, owned by Rudy Dickerson
- Superior Cleaning, 709 Linwood Drive, Apartment A, owned by Ashley Grabenstein
- Lauren Amelia Alkek and Haleigh Alkek, dba A+A Bail Bonding, 203 N. Moody St., owned by Lauren Amelia Alkek and Haleigh Maureen Alkek
- Legacy Cleaning Services, 638 Menke Road, owned by Alexandra Lopez
- Santa Rita Market, 107 W. Santa Rosa St., owned by Krystin Ortiz
- Castros Cafe Restaurant, 3494 SW Moody St., owned by Jose A. Lozoya
- Casa De Luna VTX, 301 Santa Fe, owned by Elias Melendez
- Stephanie Artistry, 110 Pienza Drive, owned by Stephanie Artistry
- JP Contracting, 111 Providence Court, owned by Jennifer Rodriguez
- Snappy Company, 29 Brook View, owned by Kimberly Haschke
- John Gillespie Trucking, 705 Iris Lane, owned by Thomas Gillespie
- A.R.A. Logistics USA, 203 Avenue C, owned by Simon Arausa
- Felicia’s Treats, 1913 John Stockbauer Drive, owned by Felicia Reyes
