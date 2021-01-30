The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Jones Brothers Construction and Remodeling, 101 S. Ben Jordan St., Apartment 1904, owned by Christopher Jones
- H.D. Automotive and Repair, 807 Raab St., Apartment C, owned by Harley Simmons
- Bail Bond Hotline of Texas, 101 N. Moody St., owned by Mark A. Tamez
- ESH Holdings Co., 2103 E. Crestwood Drive, owned by Eric Hernandez
- Time 2 Unwind, 405 Beechwood Drive, owned by Tammy Herron
- J&M Cattle Company, 1320 San Marcos Highway, P.O. Box 568, Luling, owned by Deydra Steans
- Castro’s Cafe Restaurant No. 2, 3494 S.W. Moody St., owned by Carmen Enriquez Canizales
- Nailed It by Gabbs, 304 E. Airline Road, Suite B, owned by Gabrielle Hernandez
- Mane Productions, 110 Lantana Ave., owned by Kay M. Peterson
- Skueeky Kleen Cleaning Service, 301 Palmwood Drive, Apartment C, owned by Cynthia Lenee Baldwin
- Camiliams BBQ Pits, P.O. Box 1534, Placedo, owned by David Andrade
- Sweet Scents Candle Co., 2307 E. Mistletoe Avenue, owned by Pamela Hernandez
- Who Lies Here, 3141 Baecker Road, Goliad, owned by Lee Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.