The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Pappillion Properties, 1801 N. Main St., owned by John J. Pappillion
- Cows Around Ranch, 110 Brookwood, owned by Sammie Tucker
- Anytime Fitness, 110 Water Oak Court, owned by Johns ATF LLC
- South Texas Fence Supply, 110 Water Oak Court, owned by Johns Construction Solutions LLC
- Fulcrum Partners, 1405 E. Mockingbird Lane, owned by John C. Thompson
- LB Trucking, 206 Westchester Drive, owned by Lamar Buckner
- Papabears Trucking 206 Hiller St. No. 3A, owned by Troy Valadez
- Rhino Custom Home and Remodeling LLC, 402 Woodchase, owned by Greg Salazar and Jesus Ontiveros
- Its J Design Co., 406 E. Santa Rosa St., owned by Jeanine Kelley
- Sweeten My Day Bakery, 607 Fillmore Ave. No. 501, owned by Victoria Ann Brumley
- Paint Kings, 702 Salem Road, Apartment 831, owned by Michael Cyrkin
- Terrazas Home Improvement, 205 S. Brownson St., owned by Amanda Terrazas
- Mother Cluckers Market, 2031 Kohl Road, owned by Jennifer Heibel
- Tammy’s Cocina, 108 Lucca Drive, owned by Tammy Bernal
- Something Magical, 9501 N. Navarro St., Suite B, owned by Donna Shook
- Long Shot Predator Control, 522 Willow Creek Road, owned by James Pogue
