The following have filed for new business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Two Shoes Charolais Ranch, 88 Donna Drive, owned by James E. Broz and Barbara S. Broz
- Tracy’s M.J. Santellana FD, 107 W. River St., owned by Tracy R. Santellana
- Diamond Coat Countertops, 1001 Iola St., owned by Jason Mahan
- Stokely Enterprises, 47 W. Oaks Drive, owned by Steven A. Stokely Sr. and Elizabeth Stokely
- Stoeltje Services, 531 Chaparral Road, owned by David Stoeltje
- TJ’s Auto Repossession and Collection Service, 3201 Cypress St., owned by Tammy Raya
- Next Level Haircuts LLC, 7800 N. Navarro St., Space 351 A, owned by David Anthony Hernandez
- Victory Made Media, 709 Pheasant Drive, owned by Stephen Gonzales
- JCF Services, 235 Bella Vista St., owned by Melissa Cantu Rodriguez and Dagoberto Rodriguez
- Mendoza’s Decals, 5300 Lower Mission Valley Road, owned by Richard A. Mendoza
- Kendra’s Creation, 3205 Hummingbird St., owned by Kendra Enoch
- Amor Couture, 113 Brandywine Lane, owned by Alyssa Hernandez
- South Texas Pro Beauty, 103 Kingwood Forest Drive, owned by Kayla Crawford
- SM Engineering, 710 Davis Lane, owned by Scott Mason
- TM’s Lawn & Tree Solutions, 309 Westwood St., Apartment E, owned by Thomas Barrientez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.