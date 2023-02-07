The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s Office.
- Investar Property Solutions, 607 Meyer St., Victoria, owned by Jaime Zamora.
- The Smart Fix Handyman, 608 S. Bridge St., Victoria, owned by Chance O’Shel.
- Council Custom Services LLC, DBA Custom Clean, 1001 Manor Drive, Victoria, owned by Jeffrey Council.
- Evans Air Conditioning and Heating, 1209 Northside Road, Victoria, owned by Tyson Jay Evans.
- A1 Carpet and Tile Care, 2502 E. Airline Road, Victoria, owned by Kyle Strickland.
- Bar-B-Que 4-D-Soula, 802 S. Depot St., Victoria, owned by Darrell W. Hardway.
- Southern Suds Cleaning Services, 630 Brady Road, Inez, owned by Kaiden Shafer.