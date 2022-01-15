The following have filed for new business permits or renewed business permits through the Victoria County Clerk’s office.
- Hessong Photography, 403 Berkshire Lane, owned by Michael Hessong
- Redbird Books, 2210 N. Navarro St., owned by Elisa Vega
- Miss Victoria Pageant, 2505 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by South Texas B3
- South Texas Strutters, 2505 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by South Texas B3
- Dance Showcase, 2505 N. Ben Jordan St., owned by South Texas B3
- Roy Hill Graphic Design & Photography, 2506 Cardinal St., owned by Roy Hill
- Beyond Brick & Fence Services, 306 W. Rio Grande St., owned by Adolph Ray Sedillo
- Call of Country RV Park, 13875 U.S. 87 S, owned by Ricardo Aaron Garza
- Purple Petals Personal Home Care, 120 Andover St., owned by Lisa Robinson
- Perfectly Polished by Chelsea, 3208 Sam Houston Drive, owned by Chelsea Garcia
- The High Class Heifer, 99 Winnepeg St., owned by Tonya Perez
- Texas Barber, 1904 Melrose Ave. Apt. 3, owned by Jose Carlos Garcia
- Lazima Waitress and Event Services, 3111 Coffey St., owned by Zilpa Pineda Moreno
